Lana Condor’s PINK Campaign Brings Mental Health Front & Center This Holiday Season

Scroll To See More Images

Like so many of us, Lana Condor‘s first experience with PINK has everything to do with puberty.

“When I first got boobs, I was like PINK!” the actress and producer told StyleCaster. “If we’re being real, I was like yes! Now I can wear PINK bras.”

She, and the store, have come a long way since then. Known for her role as Lara Jean in the To All The Boys movie franchise on Netflix, Condor has upgraded to a producing role (along with acting) for her latest project, Boo! Bitch. Known for its extremely bright push-up bras that we used to stalk down in shopping malls, PINK has also had a bit of a metamorphosis—it now carries more functional, less-likely-to-shine-through-your-tees lingerie and underwear. And, perhaps most notably, it’s pushing aside the classic BUY EVERYTHING YOU CAN holiday spiel for something much more close to the heart this season, and that’s where Lana comes in for a full-circle moment.

Condor and PINK partnered together for an Unwrapped campaign, which urges customers to prioritize their mental health during this stressful season.

“Something that I have championed in my career is having an open dialogue about mental health,” Condor explained. “We’re in such a great time right now where people do want to talk about mental health and they want to learn tools to help them in their own mental healthy journey but also people feel more open and comfortable talking about it. [PINK’s] mission is to put the focus on mental health not just during the holiday season, but for the rest of time.

RELATED: 6 Ways to Survive the Holidays with an Eating Disorder

What does this mean, exactly? Well, you’ll see on the brand’s homepage a sub-section that calls out the campaign. Once you click on it, it’ll take you to justpresspause.com, a website filled with resources like meditations and coping resources from via the Jed Foundation. There are different strategies throughout the site that focus on everything from breathing to moving to reflecting. These tools are tried, tested, and true, according to Condor, who says she started the collaboration at a time when she herself wasn’t putting much focus into her mental wellbeing.

“I was neglecting my mental health for sure, so having the Unwrapped campaign in my face and at the forefront of my mind during a time when it wasn’t my strongest mental health moment, was awesome,” she said. “It reminded me that there are resources out there that are convenient and effective.”

One part of mental health and self-love that you might not think of right out the bat is the clothes you put on your body. Think of the pair of sweats that you reach for after a hard day, or the slippers that you put on right when you walk in the door after work. These comforting options are part of the campaign, too. Lana put together a list of everything from joggers to jackets that she thinks could be these safety outfits for others.

“My safety outfits are cozy sweatsuit sets,” she said. “If you go on my Instagram, that’s all I’m in. That’s my safety and my comfort outfit. It makes me feel comfortable in my body, safe, and protected. PINK has incredibly cozy sets. I roll up to work every single day in a matching sweatsuit, and I don’t apologize for that.”

Below, check out some of her favorite options—and, if you’re feeling the pressures of the holidays sneak up on you, be sure to check out justpresspause.com, and give yourself the love and care that you deserve.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Everyday Lounge Perfect Full-Zip

It’s in the name: This is the kind of jacket you’ll want to wear everyday. The cozy style has a soft fleece inside that you’ll never want to take off. Plus, the jacket comes in 14 color options and would look so cute paired with matching bottoms.

Varsity Crew Sweatshirt

This two-toned top adds fashion to comfort. There’s nothing more chic than a subtle sage hue, and this shirt has two of them—you can’t beat it.

Sherpa Jogger

Two words: Sherpa Jogger. Has a more comfortable combination ever been created? We think not. Pair these bottoms with the matching top, and you’ve got yourself a sweatsuit set that you won’t ever want to be without.

Velvet Triangle Bralette

We’d be remiss to not include a bra in this round-up—this is PINK, after all. This velvet number is lightyears away from the neon push-up bras we used to buy from the store, and thank God for that. The velvet set is unique in that its comfort level is unmatched, which usually isn’t a characteristic that comes with a cute set of lingerie.

Quilted Slipper

Have you seen a more quintessential pair of Christmas shoes? No. These slippers look like they’re designed by Santa himself, and we’re buying a pair for everyone on our shopping list.

Now that you’ve got a cute set to wear when you’re sipping cocoa by the fire, don’t forget what it represents.

“Focus on your mental health during the holiday season,” said Condor. “You need to take care of yourself before you can take care of anyone else. If that means something cozy and wearing slippers and a beautiful cozy sweater, if that makes you feel comfortable and safe, do that. Also, there are tools that we can use and find that will be able to help you look feel good on the inside.”