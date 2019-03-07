Lana Condor Opened Up About Her Eating Disorder Story for the First Time

This 21-year-old actress has truly captured the hearts of people all around the world (or at least those with a Netflix account) in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Her wit, charm and vulnerability as Lara Jean is magical. Recently, though, the young actress opened up about struggling with eating disorders and body dysmorphia. Lana Condor told ELLE Canada that she suffered with negative body image issues for a while.

She began saying that she has difficulty understanding why many women feel ashamed about the imperfections and differences that actually make them unique. “I look at my friends, and I’m like, ‘You’re fucking gorgeous.’ But they feel like they’re fat and ugly. I don’t know how this happened, that women feel like they need to apologize [for their physical imperfections],” she said.

She went on to say that she, herself, used to be one of those girls. Growing up, Condor was a dancer and struggled with eating disorders and body dysmorphia as a result. This is something nearly 97 percent of girls struggle with and it’s very noble of Condor to speak up. This isn’t something that should be kept a secret—it’s important to talk about these issues and promote body positivity for young women.

“I know what it’s like to have an eating disorder and body dysmorphia—and also what it’s like to be a friend to someone who has that,” she told ELLE Canada. “I think it’s time to give people comfort. You have to eat. You have to stop thinking that a certain body shape is ideal, because it’s not.”

Condor seems to have healthier eating habits now—enjoying all kinds of food and letting us know it! Her Instagram could almost be a foodie Insta.