Lana Condor Looks Like a Couture Minnie Mouse In This Puffy-Sleeved Dress

If you didn’t watch To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before at least five times while shoving ice cream and popcorn into your mouth (and also maybe, probably crying), are you even living?! I—like many others—have been anxiously waiting for the next installment of the romantic comedy film series, and on Monday night, the cast and crew got their first look of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. While I am incredibly jealous of this sneak peek, at least Lana Condor’s To All the Boys premiere dress is something to gawk over as I count the hours until the film is officially released on Netflix on February 12.

Wearing the chicest puffy-sleeved polka dot dress, Lana Condor walked the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You red carpet. The actress actually looked like a couture Minnie Mouse, and I’m not mad about it. The polka dots, puffy sleeves and bow in Condor’s hair was incredibly reminiscent of the famous cartoon—but in the most fashionable way. The whole ensemble felt like a subtle homage to Minnie. Maybe it was intentional; maybe it wasn’t—Either way, Lana Condor’s red carpet style continues to be on point.

Of course, Lana Condor didn’t attend the premiere of To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You alone. She was joined by the rest of the cast, including her two love interests—played by Jordan Fisher (a new addition to the series) and Noah Centineo. Both gents looked dapper, as always (I mean, Jordan Fisher wore a silver suit!), but Lana Condor’s outfit still takes the cake for this premiere.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be available for us all to watch on February 12 on Netflix. Until then, I’ll be looking at photos of the cast and re-watching the first installment in the rom com film series. Lara Jean (and Lana Condor), you have my heart forever.