To All the Boys 2’s Lana Condor Answers Millennial Dating Questions

Like Lara Jean, To All the Boys 2 star Lana Condor’s dating advice is something we trust. As the lead of Netflix’s To All the Boy’s I’ve Loved Before and its sequel, P.S. I Still Love You (which premieres on February 12), Condor should know a lot about love. And so, for StyleCaster’s Self-Love issue, we asked her to answer real millennial dating questions—from what to do after a bad hookup to how to respond when your date brings his parents in the backseat of the car.

“If you were dissatisfied with the hookup after the date and if you really like him, then go out with again and give him a second chance,” Condor said when asked what to do when you have disappointing sex after a date. “Maybe he was having a bad day. We all have bad days. I would say to give him another shot. I’m a sucker for second chances.”

In the interview for StyleCaster Self-Love cover, Condor explained how her real-life boyfriend, musician Anthony De La Torre, is similar and different from her on-screen love interests: Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McClaren. Though Condor considers her IRL boyfriend more of a John Ambrose because of his charm and sensitivity, she does see some similarities to Peter. She referenced a line about Peter from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before book, where Kitty tells Lara Jean: He looks at you a lot, Lara Jean. When you’re not paying attention. He looks at you, to see if you’re having a good time.

“That’s what my boyfriend does. He is very concerned about my wellbeing all the time,” Condor said. “He looks at me when I’m not looking, and he’s always trying to check-in and make sure I’m OK.”

