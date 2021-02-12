Lana Condor’s IRL Relationship Is Way Cuter Than Lara Jean & Peter’s—Meet Her Boyfriend

Fans of the To All the Boys trilogy may want to know who Lana Condor’s boyfriend is in real life. Condor, who stars as Lara Jean Covey in Netflix’s To All the Boys series, has been dating singer Anthony De La Torre since 2015.

In an interview for StyleCaster’s Self-Love Issue in February 2020, Condor revealed whether she thinks De La Torre is more similar to Lara Jean’s boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky, or her former crush, John Ambrose McClaren. Though Condor explained that her boyfriend’s personality is more similar to John Ambrose in how they’re both reserved and sensitive types, she did reference a line about Peter from Jenny Han’s 2014 To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before book (which the films are based on) that she thinks describes her boyfriend in real life. In the book, Lara Jean’s sister Kitty tells her the following line about Peter: “He looks at you a lot, Lara Jean. When you’re not paying attention. He looks at you, to see if you’re having a good time.”

“That’s what my boyfriend does. He is very concerned about my wellbeing all the time,” Condor told StyleCaster about the quote. “He looks at me when I’m not looking, and he’s always trying to check-in and make sure I’m OK.” As for the similarity between her and Lara Jean, Condor had this to say: “Lara Jean is really quiet and shy, and she’s still trying to find her voice. And so am I. But I’m much more loud.”

Ahead is what we know about Lana Condor’s boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, from how they met to what their relationship is like now.

Who is Lana Condor’s boyfriend Anthony De La Torre?

Like Condor, De La Torre, who was born in Ohio to Cuban parents, also works in the entertainment industry as a musician and actor. In 2017, he played a young version of Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. In an interview with The Blade in 2011, De La Torre also revealed that used to perform as a Justin Bieber impersonator for $300 to $600 an hour. “Honestly, this isn’t my dream job, but it’s still fun because I do have a blast at the parties I go to pretending to be him,” he said at the time. “It’s just a lot of fun making little kids freak out.”

In April 2020, De La Torre released his first single, “Do You Mean It,” from his debut EP, Find Me. De La Torre is also featured on several of Condor’s songs, such as “Raining in London” and “No Way.” He’s also made several appearances on his girlfriend’s YouTube channel.

How did Lana Condor meet her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre?

In a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, Condor revealed that she met De La Torre at an Emmy nominees reception in 2015. His pickup line? “Hi, I’m Anthony. I thought I would make a friend,” Condor revealed in the interview. She described their meet cute as “like a ­Taylor Swift song.”

Condor revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. that her boyfriend writes her love letters much like her To All the Boys character. “He writes me love letters all the time,” she said. “He’s the freaking best. He’ll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work. He once picked up my favorite take-out food after work and served it up properly on our kitchen table, with little sticky notes attached to each plate saying how proud of me he is.”

In August 2020, Condor celebrated her five-year anniversary with her boyfriend in an Instagram tribute to her beau. “5 years with the man of my dreams. You are still my most favorite person in the world,” she wrote. “You are my best friend. You have taught me how to love and to be loved, to forgive and to grow, to never give up, to be each others teammate and cheerleader. You make me laugh like no other and it doesn’t matter where we are in the world, as long as I’m with you, I’m home. I love you @anthonydltorre happy anniversary. Let’s cuddle. 🐶”

In January 2020, Condor opened up about fans who ship her with her TATB costar Noah Centineo and how some of them have been “hurtful” to her relationship. “That was when I realized as much as I can show my love and my friendship to Noah,” she said. “I can’t be that private with Anthony, because people are starting to be really hurtful to him.” She continued, “He’s been by my side through everything. He’s such an amazing person and has been an integral part of me staying literally sane.”

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is available to stream on Netflix. Jenny Han’s To All the Boys books are available on Amazon.

