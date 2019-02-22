Lamar Odom’s Reacted to Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Breakup & It Was Nothing But Love

What’s the best thing you can do for someone in times of struggle? Wish them well. And that’s exactly what Lamar Odom did. Lamar Odom’s reaction to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s breakup was one of support. Amids the cheating rumors surrounding Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, Kardashian’s ex-husband is apparently sending the mom-of-one well-wishes.

According to a source at Us Weekly, “Lamar feels really bad about what Khloé is going through. He feels like she doesn’t deserve it and she is such a great mother and partner.” The insider continued, “He will always have love for her. He knows how tight-knit her family is and he knows they’ll help her get through it.”

Odom and Kardashian had an almost eight-year-long relationship, including seven years of marriage. This also isn’t the first time Kardashian has dealt with cheating rumors. Before she was linked to her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend in fall 2016, Kardashian dealt with similar allegations of affairs with Odom. The couple, who married on September 27, 2009 (just one month after meeting and nine days after getting engaged), had a bumpy relationship. It ultimately fell apart after numerous cheating scandals and Odom’s drug relapse. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013.

All that said, it doesn’t seem like the two harbor any ill-will toward one another. In fact, Odom’s well-wishes during this time is probably a great support and comfort to Kardashian. That said, she does have her girl- quad behind her and her whole family could not be more supportive. We’re pretty sure Kardashian is the definition of a woman who doesn’t need a man— she’s said her main focus right now is her sweet little daughter, True. And we believe it. The two are absolutely adorable.