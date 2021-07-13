Lamar Just Shaded Tristan For Trying to ‘Act Tough’ to Win Khloé Back After Their Split

The feud between Khloé’s exes continues, and this time, it was Lamar Odom shading Tristan Thompson. The former NBA star took to Twitter to mock Tristan for pretending to “act tough” shortly after the Boston Celtics player left a comment seemingly threatening Lamar’s life.

Lamar, 41, retweeted a compilation video of his fellow NBA players smirking and laughing on Monday, July 12, as if to brush off Tristan’s earlier comments. The social media user who shared the tweet joked, “NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom.” Lamar, who was married to their mutual ex Khloé from 2009 to 2016, also shared the meme to his Instagram Story, according to The New York Post’s Page Six.

The former Lakers star’s dig came after Tristan appeared to threaten his life over a flirty comment left on one of Khloé’s recent Instagram posts. At the time, the Khloé & Lamar alum commented “Hottie” along with a string of flame and heart emojis on his ex-wife’s post. Tristan, for his part, also flirted under Khloé’s post with two red hearts and a drooling face emoji. But when he noticed Lamar’s comment, things got messy.

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Tristan wrote in response to Lamar’s comment, seemingly referencing Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in 2015. The former NBA player was hospitalized at the time after he consumed a mix of drugs and alcohol, resulting in a three-day coma. Khloé, who had previously filed for divorce from Lamar, temporarily withdrew her petition until 2016 to make medical decisions on his behalf during his recovery.

Khloé and Tristan, meanwhile, dated on and off from 2016 until 2021. The pair, who share 3-year-old daughter True, split again in June amid rumors that Tristan had cheated on Khloé again with model Sydney Chase.

Now, it’s clear both Tristan and Lamar are attempting to win their ex back. But what has Khloé’s response been to their feud? According to a source who spoke to E! News on Tuesday, July 12, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband are being “childish.” The insider revealed, “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish. She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.” Hopefully, this spat will be over soon.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

