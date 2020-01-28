Uh, Lamar Odom Says He ‘Never Thought’ He Could Stop Cheating on Khloé Kardashian

In today’s edition of yikes, why would you say that: Lamar Odom shaded Khloé Kardashian after cheating on her by saying his new fiancée is the only woman to actually ever get him to settle down. The 40-year-old former NBA player and ex-husband to KoKo went on Instagram this week to suggest just as much. In the caption for a photo of him and his fiancée, 32-year-old fitness trainer Sabrina Parr, Lamar wrote: “Never thought I could ever be with one woman, she took that desire away from me.” Uh, so I guess Khloé… couldn’t?

In the full caption for his post on Sabrina, Lamar adds, “She got my back even when she in front of me!! This women right here is my BackBone!! She’s what’s necessary, I’m amazed by her strength and grace everyday. I ain’t trying to sound like a sucka but idc this what she do to me. Best woman I’ve ever had!!! Never thought I could ever be with one woman, she took that desire away from me real talk it’s all about you @getuptoparr !! Parr-Odom type sh*t!!.” Ok. Welp. That’s all definitely a slap in the face to Khloé, who the NBA player admitted to having cheated on several times throughout their marriage.

Meanwhile, Khloé’s been nothing but supportive of her ex-husband. When Lamar announced his new engagement, a source with E! News revealed that Khloé only wanted the best for him.”Khloé wants Lamar to be happy,” the source said. “She has always had hope that he would find his way and live a long and healthy life.”

That latter bit is definitely referencing the fact that Khloé stayed by Lamar’s side throughout his nearly-fatal overdose. And in the years since, she even opened up on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians about wanting to meet up with Lamar and chatting as friends once again.

With this major shade, it seems like all hopes for that are off the table. “She’s happy for him if he has found happiness again,” E! News’ source said last year. “The chapter of her life that she shared with Lamar is closed and she has moved on. She harbors no ill will or jealousy. She wishes him nothing but the best.” We’re not so sure that still stands, especially after Lamar’s latest takedown.