Lamar Reveals His Feud With Tristan Almost ‘Turned Ugly’ After He Threatened Him For Flirting With Khloé

Ex vs. ex. Lamar Odom responded to Tristan Thompson’s feud over Khloé Kardashian, and revealed that their fight almost became “ugly” before he took the high road.

In an interview on The Megan Pormer Show on Wednesday, July 14, the former Los Angeles Lakers player told the host that he was confused by the Boston Celtics star’s shade toward him. “He don’t really know me and what do you say, ‘God forgive them for what they do not know?’” Lamar said. “That could have really turned ugly.”

When the interviewer asked why Lamar made sure that his feud with Tristan didn’t “turn ugly,” the Khloé & Lamar alum revealed that he sees a lot of similarities between him and the Good American founder’s ex-boyfriend. “Cause he’s a black man he’s in NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers at the end of the day,” Lamar said.

He continued, “I’ll just leave it there. He made a mistake by saying it. I’m not going to say he’s stupid but he don’t know me. I mean, if I got rattled or bothered by words that someone said about me…my armor’s built up to deflect that. I wish him the best.”

When asked if he thought there was “betrayal” between Khloé and Tristan after rumors that the NBA star cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum with model Sydney Chase, Lamar said that “been down that road before” so he’s “not one to judge. He also told the host that he can’t judge how Tristan “tends to treat a woman” because of his own past experience with rumors that he cheated on Khloé. Though he can’t judge Tristan, Lamar also confessed that he “wished it didn’t have to be that woman” (a.k.a. Khloé) who was cheated on.

Tristan and Lamar made headlines on July 9 Lamar commented “Hottie” on his Khloé’s bikini picture along with two flame emojis, two heart-eyes emojis and two loving-face emojis. Tristan, for his part, also commented two red hearts emojis and a drooling face emoji on Khloé’s picture.

When Tristan saw that Lamar’s comment on Khloé’s photo, however, he responded to the ex-NBA star with a threat seemingly against his life. “@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Tristan wrote. Tristan’s comment was seemingly a reference for Lamar’s near-fatal overdose in 2015. At the time, the former NBA star was hospitalized in Las Vegas after he consumed a mix of drugs and alcohol. He was in a coma for three days before he woke up. After his hospitalization, Lamar was moved to a rehabilitation center in California.

Lamar and Khloé were married from 2009 to 2016. Khloé and Tristan, who share 3-year-old daughter True, dated on and off from 2016 to until 2021.

A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that Khloé thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked,“There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.