Lamar Still ‘Dreams’ About Khloé—He ‘Would Do Anything’ For Another Chance With Her After Tristan

It’s been years since Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian broke up, but that hasn’t stopped the former NBA star from having “dreams” about his ex-wife—including those where he’s back together with her.

Lamar, 42, has been vocal about his desire to start over with Khloé, 37, in the years since their divorce was finalized in 2016—so much so, that the basketball player is even reflecting on his feelings for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on national television. In an episode of Celebrity Big Brother—which aired on February 1, 2022—Lamar revealed, “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night.” When asked about Khloé, Lamar went on to note that she was his “one and only” wife before admitting how much he still misses her. “I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back,” he added.

The former Los Angeles Clippers player’s comments came just weeks after Khloé’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, made headlines for fathering a third child and cheating on her before their split in 2021. Following the reports, a source revealed Lamar’s reaction to the news to Hollywood Life. “He doesn’t like Tristan and doesn’t think he deserves Khloe,” the source said, noting “Lamar really wants a chance with Khloe again.”

“Lamar has turned his life around,” the insider continued. He credits everything to God. He saved him. He’s really focused on keeping his circle small these days. He doesn’t want bad people in his life ever again. He is confident he can be the guy Khloe always wanted him to be. Lamar’s a really good dude who can smell BS from a mile away after all he’s been through, which will help staying on this path.”

The source went on to add, “It’s for the long haul and he’s not repeating it again. He is single and staying away from toxic relationships because his patterns always started there. He thinks all basketball players have issues with celibacy. They can never stay with one woman. Lamar is done with all that. He lost the best thing in his life and time with his kids. He’s a man of God now with a supportive team.”

According to a second insider who spoke to the site on January 29, 2022, the NBA star “is always going to have a soft spot in his heart” for Khloé and “knows he messed up with her” and “would do anything to go back in time and make things right.”

Lamar and Khloé famously got married in 2009 after dating for only four weeks. The pair called it quits in 2013 after four years together, but their divorce wasn’t official until 2016. Before their divorce was finalized, Lamar was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering several strokes while cocaine was found in his system. Despite their split, Khloé was by the NBA player’s side until he recovered. She ultimately refiled for divorce in May 2016, and their divorce was finalized seven months later.

While the pair have gone in separate directions since their breakup, Hollywood Life’s source notes that Lamar would still love another chance with the Good American cofounder. “Although he’s doubtful that will ever happen, he’s still hopeful and would love to at least build a friendship again with her,” the insider revealed. “Lamar will always place Khloe on a pedestal and he has nothing but love for her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

