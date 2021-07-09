Lamar Just Tried to Shoot His Shot With Khloé After Her Breakup With Tristan

In today’s edition of exes who can’t seem to move on, allow us to discuss Lamar Odom’s comment on Khloé Kardashian‘s latest Instagram post. Lamar, better known as Khloé’s ex-husband, couldn’t help but flirt with her on the ‘gram following her split from Tristan Thompson—and fans have mixed feelings about it.

The former NBA star, 41, took to Instagram on Friday, July 9, to leave a rather thirsty comment on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s latest post. The Good American co-founder, 37, had shared a photo of herself in a bikini while rinsing off in an outdoor shower, and the steamy flick seemed to stoke her ex-husband’s interest all over again. “Hottie,” he wrote, before adding a string of suggestive emojis to his comment: “🔥🔥😍😍❤️🥰🥰.” Lamar appeared to delete the comment shortly thereafter, but Instagram account Comments by Celebs seemingly captured a screenshot before it disappeared. Khloé’s fans shared their reactions on the screenshot’s post, with one follower writing, “Omg. Now what we’re not gonna do is…” A second fan added, “Lamar sounds like he needs to drink some water. His ass hella thirsty,” and, well, we’ll let that speak for itself.

Khloé and Lamar were married from September 2009 to December 2016. The Revenge Body host originally filed for divorce from the former Los Angeles Lakers player in December 2013, but ultimately delayed her divorce filing following his 2015 overdose in order to make medical decisions on his behalf. As Khloé revealed during the KUWTK reunion special in June, the exes barely speak now—but it sounds like they are still on good terms. “We’re not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best and good health,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “I think we’re all really rooting for him and just want the best for him.”

Lamar’s comment isn’t the only flirty message Khloé has received from an ex recently, by the way. Just days ago, the Strong Looks Better Naked writer received a similar comment from her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, whom she split from in June. The basketball player, 30, left three heart-eye emojis on one of her photos posted on Tuesday, July 6, prompting fans to start trolling him on social media.

Just weeks earlier, the Boston Celtics player—who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloé—had shared another loved-up message for his ex on her birthday despite their recent split. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” Tristan wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met.

He went on to tell Khloé that he “loves” her and their family. “Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock.

For more about Khloé Kardashian, check out her 2015 memoir, Strong Looks Better Naked. In the New York Times bestseller, Khloé shares her secrets for finding strength in her body, mind and heart and opens up about her own struggles with her weight and self-image in a “culture that worships skinny.” Along with Khloé’s personal story, the book also features practical advice, recipes and personal anecdotes from Khloé’s life to inspire the reader to “create strength, confidence and true beauty in every facet of your life.” As Khloé writes in Strong Looks Better Naked,“There is no such thing as perfect. Nobody attains perfection. But if you keep trying, you grow and evolve, and to me that’s the point: To be a better person today than I was yesterday; to become the best possible version of myself.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.