Lamar Just ‘Hollered’ at Khloe to Have Baby #2 With Him Instead of ‘Cheating’ Tristan

A genuine question. Lamar Odom responded to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Khloé’s ex-husband also took a jab at the Chicago Bulls basketball player after Tristan’s cheating scandal with her.

A video obtained by Page Six on July 27, 2022, shows the former Lakers player dissing Tristan. “Oh, [Tristan] got caught cheating again? And they’re gonna have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that.” Lamar and Khloé married in 2009 after dating for four weeks and separated in 2013. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016. Khloé’s representative announced her and Tristan Thompson’s pregnancy to Page Six on July 13, 2022. A statement read, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Lamar, 42, has been vocal about his desire to start over with Khloé, 37, in the years since their divorce—so much so, that the basketball player reflected on his feelings for The Kardashians star on national television. In an episode of Celebrity Big Brother—which aired on February 1, 2022—Lamar revealed, “I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night.” When asked about Khloé, Lamar went on to note that she was his “one and only” wife before admitting how much he still misses her. “I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back,” he added.

Lamar also had negative thoughts about Tristan after his cheating scandal emerged. “He doesn’t like Tristan and doesn’t think he deserves Khloe,” the source said to Hollywood Life on January 29, 2022, noting “Lamar really wants a chance with Khloe again. After Tristan cheated on Khloé with former trainer Maralee Nichols and subsequently fathered her child, Theo. Maralee sued Tristan for child support after he denied being Theo’s father. Tristan later publicly apologized to Khloé after he admitted that he was indeed the father. The source continued, that Lamar “thinks all basketball players have issues with celibacy. They can never stay with one woman. Lamar is done with all that. He lost the best thing in his life and time with his kids. He’s a man of God now with a supportive team.”

