Lamar Odom Is Still Talking About Cheating On Khloé Kardashian & We’re Tired

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It looks like Lamar Odom is talking about cheating on Khloé Kardashian once again. This time around, Odom spoke with People magazine about the many regrets he has for the way he treated Kardashian during their marriage and revealed he will always love her. Odom seems to have a tough time keeping Kardashian’s name out of his mouth, so try not to roll your eyes too hard as you read up on what semi-pandering comments he has to share this time around.

Speaking with People about his upcoming memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom shared the regrets he still has to this day about their marriage. “I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

In an excerpt shared from his book, Odom speaks about the happiness of the early days of their marriage and how things quickly spiraled.

“For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I’ve ever been. We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually,” Odom writes, going on to say, “At the start of our marriage I was faithful to her. […] I could not handle the lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity. Oh, did I mention the paranoia, anxiety, depression. … I couldn’t keep my dick in my pants or the coke out of my nose. Drug addicts are incredibly skilled at hiding their habit. I’d get defensive and Khloé would just drop it.”

Listen: Odom’s candor is admirable and of course his openness about his mental health struggles over the years deserves our empathy. But when it comes to repeatedly using his marriage to Kardashian as a way to stay in the news, I say:

In case you forgot, Odom put Kardashian through the wringer over the course of their four-year marriage, which began in 2009 after just one month of dating. Kardashian officially filed for divorce in December 2013 after months of speculation they had separated. They were officially divorced in 2016. During their marriage, rumors of Odom’s infidelity and drug use cropped up time and time again. Even while they were separated, Kardashian made it know she wanted to help Odom in an effort to also save their marriage. One notable instance was in October 2015, when Kardashian rushed to Odom’s bedside after he was hospitalized from a drug overdose, which occurred in a Nevada brothel.

It’s been six years since the pair began the divorce process and three since they officially ended things. During their marriage, Odom put Kardashian through hell. Kardashian cut ties with Odom, including all contact with him (Kris Jenner’s text-level friendship with Odom and Kardashian’s reaction to that was actually a storyline on KUWTK a few years ago). She’s moved on and become a mother to her adorable daughter True, but is unfortunately still dealing with disappointing men in the form of NBA star Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Odom has given numerous interviews about his marriage to Kardashian and his feelings for her. In 2017, he told Entertainment Tonight he “still [had] love” for his ex while she was pregnant with True which is certainly an interestingly-timed disclosure. He has also made their relationship the focus of his first book, released in 2018, which details the decline of their marriage.

Originally posted on SheKnows.