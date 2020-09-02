Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent & Stassi Schroeder Are Pregnant at the Same Time

Raise your glasses high. Vanderpump Rules‘ Lala Kent is pregnant with Randall Emmett’s baby. The Bravo personality announced that she and her fiancé are expecting their first child together on the Wednesday, September 2, episode of their podcast, “Give Them Lala…With Randall.”

“I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears,” Lala told listeners in the episode. “”For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant.”

After Lala’s announcement, cheers could be heard from the background as Emmett shouted, “Lala Kent, a soon to be mother!” Lala added, “I am and I’m so excited. I feel very maternal and motherly.”

The episode continued with Lala talking about how her pregnancy hormones have affected her mood. “I cry about everything. I look in the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I’m, like, [am I] happy or sad about it? I don’t know,” she said. “Life is just really hitting me in the face. It’s like, holy shit, I’m turning 30, there’s something living inside of me, growing … and my life is changing very quickly and I don’t love change. Even though it’s all great things it’s like ‘Well, wait a minute. I’m a kid still, how am I having a kid?'”

Lala and Randall, who got engaged in September 2018 after almost two years of dating, also revealed that they will be finding out about the sex of their child soon. When asked what advice Lala would give her unborn child, the “Feeling You singer responded, “Oh, that is hard. I think it would depend on if it was a boy or girl. I think I would be much more delicate if it was gonna be a chick but honestly, I think the one thing would be: ‘you’re safe with me. This world is really gonna try to kick your ass but I got you boo. I’m gonna kick its ass for you.'”

Lala’s pregnancy comes after her former Vanderpump Rules costars, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, announced they were expecting their first child in June. “We’re having a baby girl,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time of her cradling a baby bump as her fiancé held a pink baby onesie with the hashtag “#OOTD.” Beau, for his part, shared a similar photo on his Instagram with the caption: “I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!!! #thankful”

After eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules, Stassi was fired from the Bravo show in June after backlash for calling the police on her Black cast member, Faith Stowers, in 2018. In an Instagram post at the time, Stassi apologized to Faith and promised to grow from her mistakes.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” Stassi wrote. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”