The Lake & Stars Spring Collaboration with Urban Outfitters

Photo: Tom Hines, courtesy of Urban Outfitters

New York-based Maayan Zilberman and Nikki Dekker started their lingerie line The Lake & Stars back in 2007. Since then, the design duo has built a romantic aesthetic (and quite the fan base think racy cameos on Gossip Girl and Sex and the City) in three whirlwind years. But if the boudoir pieces have been out of your price range, then the label’s collaboration with Urban Outfitters may be a better fit. Called Double in Brass, the sister line is an ongoing team effort that launched earlier this year.

Zilberman explains the less common lingerie title (no French names here), “To double in brass was used originally in reference to circus performers who would play an instrument in addition to walking the tightrope. It comes from the Victorian term, which means to take on a second job.” We’re not sure how that plays in with the line’s sweet chiffon bras, sleeping tap shorts, camisoles and rompers, but we’re just pleased that the design duo is sticking with the original line’s feel. “We used some of the details you’ll find on our Lake & Stars bras, such as the grosgrain and necktie hook closures, and the zigzag stitching along many of the seams,” says Dekker. “You’ll also find hook and eye tape along the backs of teddies, giving the illusion of an opening that goes all the way from front to back.”

Expect the Spring collection (see sneak peek above) to hit UO stores on the retailer’s online site on May 10th.