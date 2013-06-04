Actress Lake Bell Tied the Knot in a Dramatic Marchesa Gown: See it Here

When it comes to celebrity weddings, there’s nothing we love more than seeing what famous brides decide to wear. Sometimes we’re surprised (hello, Jessica Biel in baby pink) and other times, we’re mildly underwhelmed (we’re looking at you, Keira Knightley). In the case of actress Lake Bell—who tied the knot over the weekend in a super-private ceremony in New Orleans—we’re actually pretty impressed.

The bride—who married artist Scott Campbell—went the high-fashion route in a customized Marchesa dress from the label’s’ India-inspired Spring 2013 ready-to-wear collection.

The original dress was cocktail length, but was altered to reach Bell’s ankles, yet the intricate bodice remained exactly as it appeared on the runway in September. Bell—best known for her role on HBO’s “How to Make it in America”—paired the gown (which to us, had shades of 1920s Gatsby glamour) with a long veil attached to a rounded crown.

In addition to Bell’s stunning bridal look, the 34-year-old actress’ wedding had another highlight: The insane celebrity guest list. Of the 190 people in attendance, many of them happened to be A-list Hollywood stars. Jennifer Aniston was there with fiancé Justin Theroux, as was Cameron Diaz, who was one of Bell’s bridesmaids. Fashion heavy-hitters Kate Bosworth and Marc Jacobs—who designed the groom’s tuxedo—were also in attendance, as were Alicia Silverstone, Eva Longoria, Lance Armstrong and Josh Hartnett.

Click through the gallery above to see Lake in her Marchesa gown, as well as how it looked when it walked the runway back in September, and let us know: what do you think of the actress’ bridal look? Let us know in the comments section below!

Photos via Fame Flynet and ImaxTree