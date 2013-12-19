Insider Wish List: Haute Inhabit’s Lainy Hedaya

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift can be a challenge of epic proportion, especially when it comes to buying for those types of people who shop all year round (ahem, us!). To help filter through a sea of products, we turned to industry insiders to curate holiday wish lists that spell out exactly what they want this year.
Next Up: Fashion blogger Lainy Hedaya of Haute Inhabit, who shares her tricks for holiday shopping. Her theory is that you can’t go wrong with simple and cool designs, and that’s evident from her minimalistic jewelry choices to a chic leather teddy bear!
Read on and let us know: What do YOU want this holiday season?
For more information on our relationship with Marc Jacobs Honey: cmp.ly/3
Click through the slideshow to see Haute Inhabit's favorites this season!
Marc Jacobs Honey, $72; at Sephora
"A great smelling perfume in a beautiful bottle is always a good gift. The sunny delicious floral fragrance is perfect all year round."
Alexander Wang Bear With Shearling Chest; $225; at Alexander Wang
“Who doesn’t want a chic leather teddy bear sitting on their couch?”
Manolo Blahnik Lace BB Pumps, $695; at Barney's
“Someone who loves me very much is going to get me these.”
Jennifer Zeuner Isabella Necklace; $286; at Jennifer Zeuner
“This necklace is a simple yet on-trend gift. You can’t go wrong with a sleek choker.”
All Saints Theon Shawl; $245; at All Saints
“Getting a scarf is nice, but realistically the only thing that can prevent pneumonia in this weather is a shawl. And this one is sure to make a statement while keeping you warm.”
Temperley Alexandria Candle, $45; at Temperley London
“I like all of Temperley’s candles. They have such original and fresh scents. I’d like to mix them all together.”
Netali Nissim Handcuffs Gold and Diamonds Bracelet, $1,600; at Netali Nissim
"This handcuff bracelet adds instant cool to any outfit and is a safe buy for anyone’s taste.”
Alexandra Von Furstenberg Vanity Cocktail Tray, $358; at Ahalife
“I love a really good cocktail tray. Alexandra Von Furstenberg makes them in so many different colors. I love the clear the best, though, as it can match all parts of the home.”
The Little Black Jacket: Chanel's Classic Revisited, $98; at Barney's
“I truly believe that this is the perfect coffee table book. The consistency of the photography induces a seamless flip through of beautiful imagery.”