The ‘Laguna Beach’ Feud is Over: Kristin Cavallari Wears Dress by Lauren Conrad In Magazine Spread

It seems that one of our favorite reality TV feuds of all time may finally be over. For a photoshoot in Splash Chicago Magazine, Kristin Cavallari rocked a black tulle strapless dress from former “Laguna Beach” costar Lauren Conrad‘s clothing line, Paper Crown. Naturally, Cavallari wouldn’t miss an opportunity to hawk her own design collaboration with Chinese Laundry, capping off the look with a pair of the brand’s Liberta pumps.

Conrad and Cavallari first rose to prominence during the first season of MTV’s “Laguna Beach” in 2004, and frequently squabbled over the town’s resident hottie, Stephen Colletti (who has, incidentally, gone on to have a relatively successful acting career, playing a major role on the recently cancelled “One Tree Hill.”)

Although the frenemies have stayed mum on their rocky relationship since the show and its subsequent spin-off “The Hills” ended (on which Cavallari eventually replaced Conrad), Kristin recently appeared on Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens,” where she opened up a bit. She admitted that much of the show was fake, but the hatred between her and LC was real, if highly exaggerated. “We were 17 and 18, and they made it a lot worse than it was,” she said.

Obviously, we’re sure these two—both successful in their own right (Lauren as a designer and Cavallari as a new mom)—haven’t lost sleep over each other since the senior prom, but we love the fact that we can now officially close the door on their feud. After all, wearing someone’s dress is pretty much the ultimate peace treaty.

Photo via Anthony Tahlier for Chicago Sun-Times Splash

