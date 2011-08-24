Lagerfeld Muse Alexa Chung To Host Fashion Reality Show

I for one was an emotional wreck following the untimely cancellation of MTV’s It’s On With Alexa Chung, and feared for the future of the British socialite/model/style icon. However, she rebounded quickly, collaborating with Madewell on a killer womenswear collection, and receiving unanimous praise from fashion heavyweights like Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld.

Her winning streak has yet to end, as “Page Six” reports that Chung is set to host a show premiering this fall tentatively called 24-hour Catwalk on Lifetime. The show will feature designers competing in “runway challenges.” I’m not exactly sure what that means, but it sounds awfully familiar to Lifetime and Heidi Klum’s Project Runway. Nonetheless, the show should be interesting, as the always elegantCynthia Rowley is allegedly involved, although Lifetime won’t confirm it. This also marks a somewhat unexpected progression in Lifetime’s line-up.

Is the network known for trashy movies about teen pregnancy slowly becoming a fashion powerhouse? Only time will tell!

Photo via Sipa