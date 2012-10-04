Lagerfeld Explains That The Already-Famous Chanel Hula Hoop Bag Is For The Beach

Prior to Chanel‘s Spring 2013 show during Paris Fashion Week, you may have thought that transforming a hula hoop into a bag was less than high-style. Oh contraire. Leave it to Karl Lagerfeld to take a kitschy childhood pastime and turn it into a buzzed-about quilted purse bearing the coveted double C. But the big question isn’t so much how Lagerfeld did it, but who is this bag really for?

According to Vogue UK, Lagerfeld says the massive circular carryall is for the beach. Obviously! “You need space for the beach towel. And then you can put it into the sand and hang things on it,” he said. Because everyone needs a massive Chanel bag to bury in the sand at the beach.

Do you think this bag is ridiculous or ridiculously fun? Give us your opinion on Lagerfeld’s latest over-the-top creation!