Wind Up For The Weekend With A Mix From Ladygunn Magazine

This weekend, I shall listen to a mixtape made for Ryan Gosling, and inspired by “the morning after a night of losing my mind,” thanks to Ladygunn Magazine.

For those of you guys who aren’t yet familiar, Ladygunn is the print pub dedicated to the inspiration behind today’s fashion and artistic trends. We first fell in Love with Ladygunn thanks to our oh-so-cool culture fiend Susie G.

What’s so cool about them is that they take their print publication to the Interweb with all their sharing and loving on StyleCaster (P.S.–You can join their cool-kid conversation here).

So this week we asked the fine folks of Ladygunn if they could not only divulge their mixtape of the moment, but also the crushes to whom they’d like to dedicate their set.

“We were a little avant-garde with our inspirations,” says Koko Ntuen, Editor-in-Chief of Ladygunn, “…but I think it works!”

It totally does! From Shirley Manson to “1950s fashions” and even “synthy rock music,” the Ladygunn ladies and lads created a stellar song-list for your upcoming weekend o’ fun. (I mean, how can you go wrong with a mixtape that reminds you of “Roller Girl a.k.a. Heather Graham from Boogie Nights,” and Isabel Marant sneakers?)

And since our fun (genius & generous) friends over at Spotify just made it possible to listen to the whole shebang right here on StyleCaster, there’s no reason you shouldn’t crank your speakers to eleven and start streaming these awesomely curated tunes.

Ladies and gents, the Ladygunn mixtape of the week:

[spotifyplaybutton play=”spotify:user:stylecaster:playlist:0z4ldbcIhCYPaUo36TfrP8″]

And BTW, here’s a full rundown on their sources of inspiration:

“Ryan Gosling, Jim Jarmausch, Rosie Perez, Isabel Marant sneakers, the human mind, how we as a society function together, how we repel each other, good bass in my music, good food and the will to travel the world, the morning after a night of losing my mind, Roller Girl a.k.a. Heather Graham from Boogie Nights, all things disco and that includes roller rinks and vintage bowling, Shirley Manson, 1950s fashions, synthy rock music, the spring, the summer, you.”

Who inspires your go-to mixtape? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!

