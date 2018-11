We were sure this trend was over, but it turns out wearing fake moustaches will always be funny. Most recently, Jamie Bochert dons a fuzzy friend in her model card for Women MGMT. If you aren’t over the trend yet, we’ve found our three favorite moustache accessories to help you get the look…without looking like an actual man.

[The Imagist]

Tatty Devine, $32, at tattydevine.com

Digby & Iona Inspector Closeau Moustache Necklace, $160, at refinery29shops.com

Miss Bibi Moustache Bracelet, $125, at pixiemarket.com