Lady Grey Jewels: Ancient Egyptian Fetish Wear of the Future

There must be something in the water there, because it seems like every day we discover another amazing independent jewelry line coming out of Brooklyn, New York. Lady Grey designers Jill Martinelli and Sabine Le Guyader’s graphic, sculptural designs are informed by influences as diverse as their technical background in metalsmithing and time spent working in the fields of prosthetic dentistry and orthodontics. Function and fashion collide in the duo’s Fall collection, “Fangs of Bastet,” which reconfigures motifs from ancient Egyptian mythology and religion in a modern manner. We spoke with Jill Martinelli to find out more about the fall line, being half of a design team, and “Egyptian fetish wear of the future”!

How did you guys meet?

We met while studying Metalsmithing at Massachusetts College of Art. It was obvious our work had a similar sort of macabre aesthetic, so naturally we were drawn to each other’s art. We realized that we also had similar backgrounds, both initially discovering our affinity for metals while working in Orthodontics and Prosthetic Dentistry.

Do you still create sculptures and installation art? How has your jewelry design influenced that?

Our education in fine art and sculpture has given us the ability to elevate bodily ornamentation into something beyond mere decoration. Our approach to jewelry design comes from a very different angle than most traditional jewelers, tending to stray away from the confines and typical components of “jewelry” and embracing more experimental and sculptural techniques.

As part of a design duo, how do you decide the direction for each collection?

We start each collection with a very ‘stream of consciousness’ approach: basically we just go into the studio and start making anything and everything that we feel like making, and experimenting with all sorts of techniques and materials, it’s the most fun part because it is 100% playtime! Very quickly we notice a pattern in our designs- a “vibe” if you will- and start to really feed off of that and each other’s ideas, so our design direction is never really a choice or a decision, it just sort of presents itself at some point.

Tell us about your Fall collection.

Our Fall collection is totally “ancient Egyptian fetish wear of the future!” We have subtle references to ancient Egyptian mythology and religion, but those developed after most of the collection was finished; it must have been something going on in our brains subconsciously! To create the subject matter we took the idea of a boring old Bezel setting, a very traditional form of stone setting in jewelry used for cabochon stones we took advantage of its functionality but re-designed the settings into subjects so they become graphic and illustrative vessels containing crushed pyrite and jet with an ombr effect. The treatment and use of the crushed stones is definitely the highlight of the collection!

What is your favorite piece in it?

The Six Fang Necklace in bronze with jet and pyrite! I wear it with everything from a dingy t-shirt and jeans to an evening dress.

What are you inspired by right now?

We try not to source many references when we are looking for inspiration, it’s more intrinsic, like a gut magnetism towards certain textures, forms, and moods. It feels more honest to design with your instinct than spewing out references! We are really inspired by the nature of jewelry and the psychology of adornment. It is fascinating how throughout history we have defined our social status, interests, and religious affiliations by what we choose to ornament our bodies with. Jewelry has such a powerful role in sensual and sexual appeal, alluring and seducing through glittering gemstones and accenting the contours of the body. We are definitely inspired by playing with the psychology behind adornment, and challenging the conventions of beauty.

