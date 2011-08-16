StyleCaster
Lady Gaga’s “You & I” Video: Monsters, Nebraska and Drag

Adam
by
The new Lady Gaga video for the single You & I was leaked on Perez Hilton. The Versace-obsessed singer returns to her monster-riffic Bad Romance days. Instead of an all-white Ikea lair, Lady Gaga has set her new video in Nebraska. She’s not only some kind of Frankenstein-esque creation for a muscled-up farm boy [bye, dapper, Alexander Skarsgrd], she’s Lady Gaga the mermaid in a galvanized water tank. That is, when she’s not in drag and making out with herself or dancing in a cornfield.

Just watch for yourself.

Photo: SIPA

