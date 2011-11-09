Lady Gaga’s Workshop Hits Barneys: Check Out Pics Here

At first, it’s really hard to imagine Lady Gaga as a kid. Like, do you think she wore mini-meat dresses to Christmas dinner and changed her hair color daily? Well, obviously that wasn’tthe case, as Gaga was merely Stefani Germanotta back then, a Westchester County resident who loved the same kiddie swag we all did (Roald Dahl books, malted milk balls, train sets etc.).

Now, iconic department store Barneys New York will bring little Gaga’s favorite things to the rest of the world with “Gaga’s Workshop,” a highly anticipated project that will officially be unveiled on November 21 at 11:59 PM. Today marks the beginning of “12 Days of Gaga,” a countdown to the big day, and the launch of the Gaga’s Workshop microsite. Check it out everyday for a sneak peek at one of the products that will be featured.

Considering this is Gaga, her stylist and right-hand man Nicola Formichetti is responsible for a lot of the project, having teamed up withinstallation artists Eli Sudbrack and Christophe Hamaide Pierson of Assume Vivid Astro Focus, as well as Barneys creative director Dennis Freedman.”It’s the kind of space that is going to appeal to adults as well as children. It’s like going to a movie that you take your children to and [you] end up loving it more than your children, and I think that’s one of the great accomplishments,” Freedman told WWD.

The prices for the items range from $6 chocolate Christmas ornaments to a $4,100 pair of black shoes, similar to the ones she rocks in the official Gaga’s Workshop visual. There are plenty of reasonably priced tchotchkes that kids will freak out about (Gaga figurines, chocolate skulls, snow globes etc.). Even cooler is that Barneys will be donating 25 percent of all sales to Gaga’s recently launched Born This Way Foundation.

Well, I’m excited to see this. Formichetti is confident that it will demonstrate everything Gaga represents, saying, “She makes you dream and escape. When you are down, she gives you positive energy, and when you’re happy, she is happy with you. She is everyone’s best friend, even though she cannot obviously talk to every single person. She is almost like a little secret friend.”Even if you aren’t the biggest fan of Gaga’s pop hits, you can’t deny her creativity. And please, what is better than a Barneys window?! Nothing!

Photos of Gaga’s Workshop at Barneys are courtesy of WWD