Lady Gaga’s Vogue Cover Leaked, Go Anna

Don’t even talk smack on Anna not being edgy enough because we got a glimpse of Gaga’s Vogue cover and her hair is pink. That dress is fantastic and pretty and it looks like Lanvin but is actually new fashion darling Haider Ackerman and not very Gaga, but that’s the point of being on the cover of Vogue, no?

March is a huge issue second only to September, so this cover leak, in case you weren’t sure, is news.

It’s not like Anna Wintour took Lada Gaga and put her in a pasture with a horse and for that, props.