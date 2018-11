It’s Friday, and I’m pretty sure we’ve all had quite a week. Super Bowl weekend is here and even if you’re not into the big game, you can certainly get behind downing a few beers, kicking back and just relaxing.

Let’s celebrate by taking a look at some ridiculous Lady Gaga pictures shot by Terry Richardson. Look at her rocking that pig skin as a shirt! We’ve all done it. I’m thinking I may even replicate the outfit for my own Super Bowl fiesta.

Anyway, click through the gallery and enjoy.