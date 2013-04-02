Lady Gaga’s Stylist Nicola Formichetti is Leaving Mugler

After two and a half years as the creative director of French brand Mugler, Nicola Formichetti is leaving the fashion house he helped to reestablish as a dynamic force in the industry and in the recent pop culture annals, thanks to his working relationship with Lady Gaga.

Started by Thierry Mugler in the 1970s, the brand really hit its stride in the 1980s and, although it never disappeared, it didn’t have much mass recognition until Formichetti took the helm in 2010 (except for Mugler’s ubiquitous late-’90s perfume Angel, which you’re probably still smelling) and made it slightly more modern and wearable.

Even if you’re not that familiar with Formichetti or Mugler, it’s worth noting that the former was a member of Gaga’s creative team, Haus of Gaga, since May 2009 and used the pop star to reinvigorate the brand. Formichetti enlisted Gaga to walk in his Mugler’s Fall 2011 womenswear show, which brought a great deal of public awareness to the label. Gaga, an active force on social media, frequently promoted Formichetti’s efforts, and even premiered one of her songs (“Government Hooker”) during the show.

Plus, considering Formichetti acted as Gaga’s sometimes-stylist (we have him to thank for the infamous meat dress), she often wore avant-garde Mugler ensembles onstage at her own concerts, making her synonymous with her now-signature futuristic, edgy aesthetic.

Why Formichetti and Mugler are parting ways isn’t exactly clear, but it seems like it’s on fairly good terms. “With his talent for communication and understanding modern imagery and design, Nicola has been instrumental in attracting a new audience which is undeniably crucial for the future strategy of the house. He will be a historical part of the Mugler legacy and known as the force that catapulted us forward,” Joel Palix, director general of Mugler, told WWD.

For his part, Formichetti released a statement via Associated Press saying: “I have had a great time working in Paris with Mugler over the last two years. It was a challenge to re-invigorate the house for a new generation.”

No word yet on what’s next to Formichetti, but given the consistent projects he’s had over the last few years and high-profile relationships (he’s recently been working with Kim Kardashian—which some reported even caused a riff with Gaga), we’re sure this won’t be the last we see of him.

