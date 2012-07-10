Everything You Need to Know About Lady Gaga’s New Social Media Platform

Good news for all you Lady Gaga obsessed fanboys and girls out there. The social network exclusively dedicated to those who live and breathe Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, LittleMonsters.com, is officially up and running.

The main page allows users to upload images and GIFs related to their favorite Mother Monster. A key component is also the ability to socialize, and members of the site (which is currently in private beta mode) can create different groups (like “Gays for Gaga” and “ITALIAN MONSTERS”) that can chat with one another.

Business Insider explained that the site is one of the first projects from Gaga’s startup, Backplane, which has raised over $5 million from Sequoia Capital, Greylock Discovery Fund, Founders Fund and more. Basically, what this means is that this certainly won’t be the last project Backplane funds — and it will only be a matter of time before tons of celebrities are allowing fans to interact on their own personal social media pages.

Something about this concept seems like a cross between a new-age Facebook fan page and an old-school AOL chat room where users joined based on a particular interest. If you want to check out the site before registering, click through the gallery above for a look.