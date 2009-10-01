Lady Gaga’s September Wardrobe

Lady Gaga‘s international tour continued last night in Washington D.C., and while her bra was not flammable, she had a few new tricks up her sleeve. We’re going to save the best for last though. Gaga has been in London, Paris, New York, and Washington D.C., losing more clothing with each progressing city-stop in the last four weeks. Pictured above, Lady G is in London wrapped in leather, lace, and capes as she leaves Heathrow airport. I know what you’re thinking; pretty moderate. Just wait. Below, find the rest of our favorite looks from the last four weeks.

Paris: Lady Gaga spends two days in Paris in early September while on her international tour. Throw as many themes as you can into one outfit: think fishnets, panties, ballet heels, a cropped jacket, and doorman-inspired hat.

On day two in Paris, Gaga hides from the cameras. Seriously? You can’t dye your hair white, buy your clothes at Fantasy World, and then expect cameras to shy away from you. This look is aluminum-foil inspired. I think I wrapped the remainders of last night’s dinner in your dress.

New York: Lady Gaga leaves the Marc Jacobs fashion show at New York Fashion Week donning a nest on her head, pink highlights in her hair, and a little leather mask over her eyes. Cat Woman, anyone? No. More like Cat Psycho.

At the MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga shows up emulating Zorro. Somewhere out there, a black crow is looking for his feathers. It’s a shame to see they’re stapled to Gaga’s neck. What would PETA say? I, for one would rather go naked than wear feathers. Or a velvet top hat. I’ll take the metallic face paint though.

Washington DC: Gaga enters stage right and gives Rihanna, Balmain, and me a run for our money with this whole shoulder pad thing. These are so intense they’re more like wings. Denim wings. And a studded crotch.

Speaking of crotches, brace yourselves. Gaga ends the night in this precious little number…And pushes the envelope a little too far. Sweet sunglasses, checking out the audience through your X-Ray vision? Nice. Too bad we didn’t need a pair because your nude panties and camel toe are straight up staring us in the eye. It may not be a FUPA but that is a lot of action happening south of Gaga to handle for one night.

