Things You Need To Know About Lady Gaga’s Oprah Interview

Nothing exemplifies the fact that you’ve made it big like a one-on-one sit down with the queen of the interview, Oprah Winfrey. Look at some of her subjects: Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and of course Tom Cruise — who famously hopped on her couch like a five year old who had too much Juicy Juice. Anyway, last night Lady Gaga sat down with O and chatted it up.

Not only that, but Cynthia Germanotta (the real Mother Monster: a.k.a. Gaga’s mommy) made an appearance. She admitted that she didn’t always think that Gaga was all that. “When she was performing, I think it was at Joe’s Pub downtown, and she was in her bikini performing with Lady Starlight and decided that night to heavy metal, to actually light hairspray on fire. And some people left when that happened and a lot of people stayed and thought it was cool, but her father and I were like, honestly he said that, ‘I think she has a screw loose.’ ”

I can’t blame her parents. Sometimes I think she has a couple screws loose — or, sometimes I think that she wants us to think she has a couple screws loose. It’s hard to tell these days. Gaga also admits she wants a “soccer team” of children and a normal husband. Huh, interesting.

If you missed the big appearance (and what will be Gaga’s last interview for a bit), check out Oprah’s site for more deets.

