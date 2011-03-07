Lady Gaga’s New Single Serenades Silicon Boob Patches

I found Nicola Formichetti’s inaugural women’s show for Thierry Mugler to be conceptual, surprisingly wearable and completely beautiful. Lady Gaga has a way of sort of stealing the show, if you will, and watching the live stream last week, it was hard to take your eyes off of her all smoking and being one of the few women who could successfully walk in those insane shoes on the runway.

The brand is introducing the Creative Director’s cut of the Parisian runway presentation, in case you missed anything in motion you may want to give a second glance like an architectural, perfectly cut jacket, perhaps. It’s set to the Lady’s new single, “Government Hooker”, which kind of sounds like Madonna, obv.