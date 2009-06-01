Lady Gaga’s New Music Video Leaked

Do you ever log on to American Apparel’s website to buy oh, I don’t know a deep v-neck t-shirt or ass-less tights (ya know basics and summer essentials …) and you get a little embarrassed as if you just bust in on someone in the fitting room? While moving those leggings in to your shopping cart, you squirm as you try to avoid making eye contact with that “nip slip” and just continuously mutter to yourself that you’re not a pervert– I’m assuming you’re not…

Well, I’m getting that feeling as I struggle to make it through this Lady Gaga music video for her song, “Paparazzi.” The first two minutes and thirty two seconds are her half dressed making out with a dude. Oh and spoiler alert: everyone in this music video is killed.

Enjoy!