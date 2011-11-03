Lady Gaga’s New Man Is Our Secret TV Crush

It looks like Lady Gaga is finally moving on from her hipster bartender ex, Luc Carl. According to Us Weekly, the singer is now dating Vampire Diaries babe Taylor Kinney, 30, who actually stars in her “You and I” video. If you listen to the lyrics of “You and I,” an ode to her “sweet Nebraska guy,” it is clearly about Carl, a Nebraska native.

Interestingly, Kinney played Carl in the video, and has now fully replaced him in Mother Monster’s heart. (Slick move, werewolf boy.) “They’re hooking up and getting to know each other,” says a “source close to Gaga.” BTW, it’s still bizarre to me that the phrase “hooking up” is used in a context that doesn’t refer to an after-prom party, but hey, whatever.

Frankly, I can’t imagine dating someone as famous as Gaga, especially because I’m convinced she doesn’t have human DNA. But we are absolutely crazy about Kinney — yes, I’ll admit that I’ve caught uh, a few episodes of Vampire Diaries. I wish these two the best and I hope he doesn’t turn out to be a skeezeball like Carl (okay, I don’t know if he’s actually a skeezeball but he certainly looks like one).