Lady Gaga’s Most WTF Moments

It’s sad to say, but there isn’t much music-wise to remember from our generation. Everything is sexed-up, auto-tuned, and sounds like overpaid Disney stars awkwardly growing into themselves. Maybe I’m nuts, but there’s something totally sincere about Lady Gaga, and I don’t mean just the fact that we see her nipples more than Kanye interrupts people. She seems to be trying to truly do something different, and she might arguably be our generation’s Madonna. The girl has risen so fast, it’s impossible to think where she’ll go, but that’s where reinvention comes in, and sometimes, a gimmick just works. Here’s a look back over Gaga’s craziest moments. All I’m saying is, Britney never pretended to be a hermaphrodite.

Old School Lady Gaga

This is a WTF moment because she looks, well, normal. Pre-no pants and bleach, Gaga was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta and made her way through the Lower East Side playing rock shows after being dropped by Interscope at 19. She has a sort of Mary Ann from Gilligan’s Island vibe about her.

The Bondage Press Outfit

One would think that in order to conduct a press conference, one would need their mouth. Not Gaga. Appearing in this bondage mask reminiscent of the Gimp in Pulp Fiction, she had little to say…or at least, understand.

The Bubble Dress

Debuting her foray into the whole “everything I do and wear is art” thing, she donned a suit of bubbles to kick off her “Fame Kills” tour, as well as wearing a less bubble-y version on the cover of Rolling Stone.

The Kermit the Frog Interview

Where I fell in love with Gaga. Conducting the interview as if she was not wearing a coat made of Kermit the Frog dolls, she spoke of art and music on this German TV station–no doubt giving them a very strange impression of Americans.

The Time She Said This

“My cocaine soundtrack was The Cure. I loved all their music, but I listened to this one song on repeat while I did bags and bags of cocaine,” she told the UK Metro. Kind of explains the Kermit the Frog coat, in retrospect.

And The Time She Said This

“I just sleep with the guys in the band all the time because it’s easier.” Convenience, laziness, or shock factor, we like a girl who’s honest.

When We Thought She Might Be a Man

A photo was released at a London concert suggesting that perhaps Gaga was sporting some male genitalia under her bodysuit, sparking many upclose photos of the poor girl’s crotch in speculation. Although some think it was a publicity stunt, as she is very vocal about LGBT rights, she stated that it was untrue, and that her “vagina was offended.”

Suicide at the VMAs

In probably the most memorable VMA performance in years, Lady Gaga rocked it so hard she literally bled to death. Now that’s dedication.

The Madonna SNL Fight

Lady Gaga performed for Saturday Night Live, and in a surprise skit, danced with a surprisingly well-preserved Madonna. (Girl looked good.) Putting to rest rumors of rivalry, the two ripped each other’s hair out next to a befuddled Andy Samberg.