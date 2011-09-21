StyleCaster
Lady Gaga's Latest Fashion Video is Totally Fishy

Lady Gaga's Latest Fashion Video is Totally Fishy

Jessica Rubin
by

We have been closely tracking Lady Gaga‘s release of fashion videos made as part of a series entitled HAUS OF . Tuesday night, Nicola Formichetti‘s pop-up concept store in NYC premiered an unseen film of Lady Gaga shot byInes & Vinoodh during the filming of her “You & I” music video.

In this installment, Lady Gaga is transformed into a mermaid. Yup, that’s right. Tail and all. Oh, and she has a uniboob. It’s creepy, but exactly what you would expect from the Mother Monster and her never-ending quest for shock value. Watch as Lady Gaga is carried around set by burly men, strokes her gills and attacks a chair.

How do you think this film measures up to Lady G’s other outrageous “You & I” videos?

