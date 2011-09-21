Lady Gaga’s Latest Fashion Video is Totally Fishy

We have been closely tracking Lady Gaga‘s release of fashion videos made as part of a series entitled HAUS OF . Tuesday night, Nicola Formichetti‘s pop-up concept store in NYC premiered an unseen film of Lady Gaga shot byInes & Vinoodh during the filming of her “You & I” music video.

In this installment, Lady Gaga is transformed into a mermaid. Yup, that’s right. Tail and all. Oh, and she has a uniboob. It’s creepy, but exactly what you would expect from the Mother Monster and her never-ending quest for shock value. Watch as Lady Gaga is carried around set by burly men, strokes her gills and attacks a chair.

How do you think this film measures up to Lady G’s other outrageous “You & I” videos?