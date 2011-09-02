Lady Gaga’s Latest “Fashion Film” – Boring or Brilliant?

Am I the only one who is still really confused as to what exactly a “fashion film” is, and particularly, why Lady Gaga seems to feel she should be starring in them? One music video for her latest single “Yo & I” apparently wasn’t enough, so we have five short fashion films to look forward to, courtesy of Dutch duo,Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the first of which is below.

Eh. I don’t really know how I feel about this. Let me be the first to say that I am sick of Gaga’s outlandish antics, and have been glad to see that she seems to be classing it up lately and leaving the meat attire at home, but this clip is just plain boring. Watching her pretend to be a flower child and mildly dance around and smile is probably the least “fashionable” thing I can think of, although I must say I love the Hussein Chalayan frock she is wearing.

Clearly I’m not the biggest Gaga fan, so maybe I should leave it to you guys who feel that she is the messiah or something. Is this minimalist video cool, or a total waste of time?