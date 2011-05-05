Lady Gaga’s Judas Video Is As Madonna/Jesus-y as Expected

Sorry E!, it seems the Internet cannot be tamed. Lady Gaga’s “Judas” video was leaked earlier, and although the network of Ryan Seacrest and Joan Rivers had an exclusive on it set to air tonight, Little Monsters the world over have been watching and commenting on this thing all day.

Lo siento mucho! That Spanish apology isn’t just for fun, the video is very Latin influenced in the same way as Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet. Think: moto leather, slicked back hair, copious eye makeup, tattoos and red bandanas. That Catholic groups have been griping about it like it’s the second coming of “Like a Prayer” is not surprising. I guess they don’t like it when you sing about the man responsible for turning Jesus Christ over to his killers. Semantics!

The video starts with a motorcade, includes a crown of thorns, a bathtub Baptism, bar brawls, feet washing, painted on eyebrows and Jesus getting lickedwatch on for some hot bodied Gaga. A video that references Catholicism and hot Latin men… why would anyone compare the Gaga to Madonna? Right?