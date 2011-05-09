Lady Gaga’s ‘The Edge Of Glory’ Has A Super ’80s Sax Solo

Lady Gaga just keeps the presents coming for her fiercely loyal Little Monstersjust days after premiering the “Judas” video, she’s released another single from Born This Way to hype up the album’s impending May 23 arrival. Naysayers, beware: you can’t exactly accuse Gaga of biting off of Madonna this time, since Mother Monster claims that ’80s rock and Bruce Springsteen were big influences on “The Edge Of Glory.” The house-y jam, which is sure to become a mega club hit, even features a saxophone solo by Clarence Clemons of The E Street Band. As we’ve pointed out before, the Born This Way album art isn’t too different from Springsteen’s for Born in the U.S.A., right?

Give it a listen and let us know how you think it compares to “Judas” and “Born This Way.”