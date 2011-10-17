Lady Gaga’s Dress Made of Fan Faces: Cute or Creepy?

Say what you will about Lady Gaga (and believe me, I do), but the gal knows how to give back to her fans. Whether it’s sending hoards of “little monsters” pizza as they wait for an in-store appearance or personally leaking songs to them on her Twitter, she’s grateful for all her supporters.

Another thing Gaga is also known for is her outlandish outfits. From the meat dress to the Kermit the Frog ensemble, she’s certainly not afraid of expressing herself. Now she’s combined the two forMAC’s latest VIVA GLAM social awareness campaign. Her and Nicola Formichetti concocted a dress made entirely of self-portraits of her biggest fans. Check out the video below to see “The Masterpiece,” which the dress is known as.

Of course, this is for a great cause so it’s hard to hate — but what do you really think of this experiment? Personally, I think it’s a little odd. I get that she loves her fans, but I wonder if she could have implemented a different strategy here (thank-you card, maybe?). Vote below!