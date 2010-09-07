Lady Gaga’s Bikini Bloodbath; Keira Knightley’s Next Big Move

Lady Gaga Vogue Hommes Japan cover. Photo: via Lady Gaga, Twitter

I suppose we understand why no words were needed. Raw meat bikini anyone?

RT @ LorraineELLE November cover decided finally. Such a modern woman with the very best style credentials. Marc Jacobs shoes TEAM ELLE needs now.

Any guesses?

RT @ TanyaDziahileva What is life? Look around you for a second. Life is what happens to you right now, while you are reading this. Thats you. Thats life.

Too deep for the day after a long weekend…

RT @ MillaJovovich I’m so excited I got my resident evil suit on!! #RE4

As are most of the men of America.

RT @ NARSissist Post Labor Day means no more white pants!

The only rule of fashion is that there are no rules in fashion darling! Like ‘Fight Club’ only less violent.

We love a good art-meets-fashion collaboration. Shoe man Nicholas Kirkwood created a 12 piece collection utilizing Keith Haring’s iconic graphic squiggle drawings. The shoes will be available in February 2011 and would look adorable on a pedestal. (Fashion Lover)



Photo courtesy of Nicholas Kirkwood

Veteran CBS News producer Susan Zirinsky sums up covering fashion aptly saying, “It’s like going into war.” She’s the lady responsible for CBS’ Fashion’s Night Out docu-style video. And Fashion’s Night Out hasn’t even happened yet. (New York Daily News)

It may just be the most anticipated Fashion Week invite of the season Tom Ford is slated to give a sneak peek of his new women’s collection debuting in January at a small cocktail party on September 12. Will Carine be styling like the Gucci days? (WWD)

A new site called AHA Life claims DVF and her ilk as curators and is sort of like Net-A-Porter but for everything else in your life that is, if you can afford it. (Fashionista)

Keira Knightley is coming to America! The Brit is going to make the U.S. her permanent residence according to tax docs. (E! Online)

