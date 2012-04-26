Lady Gaga Goes Hollywood: Info On Mother Monster’s Film Debut

It was only a matter of time before Lady Gaga made the step from massively famous musician to massively famous musician making a cameo in a big-budget flick. It has just been revealed that Gaga will be making her film debut in Men In Black III, the third installment in the outrageously successful/kind of awful alien movies starring Will Smith that essentially made my childhood great. No, seriously. I remember sitting in the movie theater in Westchester eating Cool Ranch Doritos (back then they were known as “Cooler Ranch”) and just loving that crap.

Anyway, apparently Gags isn’t the only one who will be popping up in a big way. Tim Burton and Justin Bieber will also be making cameos. Well, I never thought I’d be able to combine my love of Tim Burton and Justin Bieber, but now I can. In previous MIB flicks, gems like Isaac Mizrahi and Martha Stewart have made appearances — so you know this will be good.

I'm not clear as to whether or not Gaga will be playing an alien, but frankly, I wouldn't be too surprised. It's sort of the perfect fit.