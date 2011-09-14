Lady Gaga “Yoü and I” Fashion Video, Take 2

Lady Gaga is bringing her little monsters part 2 of the 5-part fashion video series created in collaboration with Haus of . The film, entitled “Yo and I,” was directed by INEZ+VINOODH and features the Mother Monster sporting the same bionic arm and chin she dons in the song’s original music video.

First wearing a large black hat and equally dramatic black suit, Gaga slowly strips down, removing her wig and ultimately her shirt. A strategically placed black bar is all that stands between viewers and Lady Gaga’s more … intimate parts. Once again, Lady Gaga goes au natural, forgoing the eccentric makeup she has become known for. We’re starting to get used to these videos and can’t wait to see what part 3 has in store! What do you think of Lady Gaga’s fashion-video-venture?