Lady Gaga Will Hatch From an Egg for Her Monster Ball Tour

More details surrounding Lady Gaga‘s Monster Ball Tour have emerged after Lady Gaga recently spoke with KISS 106.1 radio.

Lady Gaga explains that the show is a reflection of her growth as a performer:

“It’s really amazing. The show is based on kind of this theme of evolution, which has a lot to do with how I’ve changed over the years, and kind of in a way, in a symbolic way describing myself as a person, as Gaga… I actually hatch out of an egg in the show. That’s the beginning of the show. It’s kind of the beginning of evolution. I begin as a cell.”

What can I possibly say to follow that up?

Gaga was also given the Stylemaker Award on Monday night at the 13th annual Accessories Council Excellence Awards by none other than Marc Jacobs.

Everything’s turning up Gaga.