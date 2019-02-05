Lady Gaga Ascends to New Heights in an Angelic White Dress

Quick question: What did we even talk about before Lady Gaga? The singer constantly surprises us with what she does (I mean, did anyone expect her to kill it as a sexy vampire on American Horror Story?), what she sings and what she wears. Everything she does is instantly iconic. And the angelic white dress Lady Gaga wore on Monday only further proves that the singer doesn’t have it in her to disappoint us.

The A Star Is Born actress floated into the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Monday sporting a stunning custom Louis Vitton gown. I can’t even imagine how incredible Gaga’s wedding dress will look—Yeah, don’t forget that she is engaged, and we’ll get to see a Lady Gaga wedding in our lifetime—if this white gown is what she wears to a luncheon. The high neck, button detailing and major statement sleeves made this dress one we won’t soon forget. Seriously, the ruffled sleeves on this dress are so pretty, they could probably snag a modeling contract faster than I could.

Underneath the long skirt of the dress, Gaga wore Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up booties. We can’t even see them, but still somehow know the shoes look amazing. Lady Gaga just has that much sartorial power. And, to further accessorize the angelic ensemble, Gaga also wore her beautiful engagement ring (of course). BRB, adding this entire look to my dream wedding mood board.

Lady Gaga is nominated for two Academy Awards this year for her work in A Star Is Born—Best Actress and Best Original Song, and we’re already anticipating what she’ll show up wearing to the Oscars later this month. Lady Gaga and red carpets go together like my bed and I do on a Saturday morning—which is to say, perfectly.