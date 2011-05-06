Lady Gaga Wears McQueen, Lacroix & More In “Judas” Video

The video for Lady Gaga‘s new single “Judas” premiered yesterday and all of its sacrilegious glory, but instead of worrying about all of the pseudo-controversial Catholocism references, we were left wondering only one thing: who is she wearing?! It’s a good thing that her trusty stylist Nicola Formichetti documents her looks on his blog, so we weren’t kept in the dark for long. Aside from the custom-made looks by the Haus of Gaga, the “Judas” wardrobe is made up of some pretty fancy designer labels, but would you expect anything less from the Gaga? Here are our five favorite looks from the videowhich do you like the best?

The “finale” wedding dress is a vintage Christian Lacriox. You sure can work that couture, Gaga!

The gold bracelet in this scene is by Versace, and according to Formichetti, it was a gift from some Little Monsters in Japan. Awww!

The boots Gaga wears in the dance sequence are by Alexander McQueen. Those heels might be high, but they sure look a whole lot easier to bust a move in than the armadillo pumps from the “Bad Romance” video.

This regal gold dress is by Sally LaPointe. We hope it was waterproof.

The purple bodysuit and gloves are by Mugler, and were surely designed with love (and with Gaga in mind) by Nicola Formichetti.