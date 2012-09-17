Lady Gaga Walked Philip Treacy’s Runway in London

Lady Gaga has been on a real tear of late promoting her perfume — from sleeping in a cocoon and getting her head tattooed to making a jaw-dropping arrival at Macy’s Herald Square on Friday — but over the weekend, she spent time in London promoting her friends.

At the London Fashion Week show of friend and frequent collaborator Philip Treacy, Gaga sat front row wearing an over-the-top floral headpiece by the milliner (along with an Alexander McQueen velvet bustier top) and even stepped onto the runway to do a bit of performing in a bright pink dress.

In addition to making dazzling headpieces for British royals and celebrities, Treacy has had a longstanding relationship with Gaga, to the extent that the star one even applied to be an intern at his studio.

If this front row appearance is any indication, the rest of the shows during fashion month in Milan and Paris may hold even more exciting star-watching potential.