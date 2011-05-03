Lady Gaga Vs. Anna Dello Russo: Egg-Cellent Style Standoff

Anna Dello Russo is not shy about her girl crush on Lady Gagacome to think of it, we don’t think she’s really shy about anything. The editor once told Mother Monster that she was her hero backstage at one of her shows, and it seems that ADR took her idolization a little too far when choosing her look for the Met Gala.

Remember when Gaga showed up to the Grammys in an egg-like “incubator”? Well, ADR translated this stunt into one of her famous headpieces, and wore a hat nesting a sparkling egg to accessorize her Alexander McQueen tuxedo.

These kooky ladies are currently two of the biggest fashion icons in the world, but the addition of an egg is an exceptionally odd outfit choice that we were sure we’d only see onceespecially in such a short time span. We get that Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” shtick required her to “hatch” onstage in front of her fans, but we much prefer ADR’s more subtle use of the prop.

Which of the two style stars do you think looked more eggs-quisite on the red carpet? (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.)

Photos via Getty Images