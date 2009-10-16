Lady Gaga Video With Beyonce in the Works

Lady Gaga has had absolutely zero trouble filling up her schedule that was recently opened-up due to the cancellation of her and Kanye West‘s Fame Kills tour. In addition to embarking upon a solo world tour, she is to guest star on Gossip Girl, as well as appear in none-other than Beyonce‘s latest music video, “Video Phone.” The only details we’ve managed to learn concerning this amazing collaboration is that there will be a lot of back-up dancers (which is exciting, considering that Beyonce only uses two), and that Lady Gaga has extended the track with her own verse. And it goes without saying that the costumes these two will sport will be magnificently insane.

We’re basically not imaginative enough to guess how amazing this video is going to be.