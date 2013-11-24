Lady Gaga Looks Just Like Donatella in New Versace Ads

Lady Gaga’s longtime love affair with Italian brand Versace was made official earlier this month, when it was announced that the pop superstar would be the face of the brand’s spring campaign. Well, the first ads are here and we have to say: We’re kind of digging the fact that Gaga looks just like the brand’s larger-than-life designer Donatella Versace.

It’s no secret that Donatella and Gaga totally have girl crushes on each other, as the 58-year-old blonde has inspired the pop star to rock vintage Versace during her tours and in her music videos, and the pair has been known to dress in matching outfits. Plus, Lady Gaga even named a song on her new album “ARTPOP” after the Versace diva (succinctly called “Donatella”) so it’s not all that shocking that the singer channeled the designer in the brand’s new ads—struck-straight platinum hair and all.

Funnily enough, Versace recently said that Gaga embodied everything the brand stands for, and wanted to “capture her true beauty and spirit in images that are elegant and alluring.” She definitely succeeded but we have to wonder whether she was really talking about herself, considering the fact that there’s not much in these ads that doesn’t scream Donatella. Regardless, we think the ads are fun, and Gaga looks fabulous.

The campaign images—shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot—will start appearing in magazines this January.

